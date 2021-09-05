Kanawha County reports another COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says another Kanawha County resident has died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 79 year-old-female who was not fully vaccinated.

The additional death brings the county to 345 deaths throughout the pandemic. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 375. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

The KCHD is also reporting 120 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday, Sept. 5, bringing the total to 18,961 over the course of the pandemic. Health officials say 15,656 of these cases are confirmed and 3,305 are probable. Active cases have risen to 1,870.

According to health officals, 16,746 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map show Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC, this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 537.83 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map, the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 8.04%. The CDC shows approximately 46.5% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 35.1% are fully vaccinated.