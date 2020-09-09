Kanawha County reports another COVID-19 death, 36 new cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials say another person in Kanawha County has died due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the county is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. This brings the county’s totals to 1,819 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 632 cases remain active and 1,140 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, Kanawha County remained in the orange zone on the state’s County Alert System

