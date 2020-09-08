Kanawha County reports another COVID-19 death, 50 new cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in Kanawha County say another person has died due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. The county has reported 1,783 total cases and 46 deaths since the pandemic began According to the KCHD, the larger increase in new cases is due to “a lag in reporting” from long-term care facilities.

Of the total cases, health officials say 609 are active and 1,128 residents have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories