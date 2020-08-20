Kanawha County reports another COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Health officials are reporting an additional death due to COVID-19.
Officials say this brings the county to 27 deaths associated with the virus. Kanawha County has the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Mountain State.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to a total of 1,195 cases, 14 of which are probable. The county has 364 active cases and 822 people have recovered.
