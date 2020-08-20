Kanawha County reports another COVID-19 death

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Health officials are reporting an additional death due to COVID-19.

Officials say this brings the county to 27 deaths associated with the virus. Kanawha County has the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Mountain State.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to a total of 1,195 cases, 14 of which are probable. The county has 364 active cases and 822 people have recovered.

