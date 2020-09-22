Kanawha County reports highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, the highest single-day total in Kanawha County since the pandemic began.

Kanawha County moved back to red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System Tuesday morning with a seven-day rolling average of 25.66 daily cases per 100,000 people.

The KCHD is also reporting one additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the county’s total to 69 deaths. The county has the highest number of deaths in the Mountain State, followed by Logan County, which has 39 COVID-19 deaths.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 91-year-old female due to COVID-19.

The new cases bring Kanawha County to 2,450 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,435 are confirmed and 15 are probable. The total includes 970 active cases and 1,411 recoveries.

