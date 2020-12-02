Kanawha County reports more new COVID-19 recoveries than new cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In the past 24 hours, more people in Kanawha County have recovered from COVID-19 than people have newly contracted the virus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says 34 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 2, while 51 more people have recovered. The new totals bring the county’s active cases to 1,182, down 17 from Tuesday.

Throughout the pandemic, 6,050 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kanawha County, 5,473 are confirmed cases and 577 are probable. 4,726 residents have recovered.

The KCHD confirmed no additional deaths related to the virus. The total remains at 142 deaths.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, Kanawha County was listed as Gold on the state’s County Alert System map, with a percent positivity rate of 4%.