Kanawha County reports nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 194 new cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, Sept. 1, more than double the new cases from yesterday’s report.

The new cases bring Kanawha County to 18,343 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 15,116 are confirmed and 3,227 are probable.

No new deaths were reported by the KCHD today. The total since the pandemic began stands at 339. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 374. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

Health officials say Kanawha County’s active cases are at 1,631 and a total of 16,373 residents have recovered.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker map, Kanawha County, along with all counties in the Mountain State, remains at high-risk for community transmission of the virus. The county has a rate of new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

The CDC says 46.3% of Kanawha County’s eligible population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 35% of those eligible are fully vaccinated.