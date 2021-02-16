Kanawha County reports new COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report one new death related to COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirm the death of a 68-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 246.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, there are 17 new COVID-19 cases. The new total number of OCVID-19 cases is 11,858 total COVID-19 cases. Active cases have increased to 1,374.

10,238 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

Kanawha County is yellow on the County Alert System map.