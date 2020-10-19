Kanawha County reports no COVID-19 deaths for fourth consecutive day

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – Health officials in Kanawha County confirm a fourth consecutive day with no new COVID-19 related deaths reported.

As of 4:30 p.m., the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to 3,442 total cases of the virus, 3,342 of which are confirmed and 100 of which are probable. The total includes 990 active cases and 102 deaths. The county has not confirmed a new death related to the virus since the KCHD’s daily COVID-19 report Thursday, Oct. 15.

Health officals say 2,350 people in Kanawha County have recovered from their illness.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.