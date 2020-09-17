Kanawha County reports no COVID-19 deaths in two days

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials are reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County for the second day in a row.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, the Thursday the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has confirmed 30 new cases of the virus, bringing Kanawha County to 2,205 total COVID-19 cases and 60 total deaths since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 2,190 are confirmed and 15 are probable.

Kanawha County has 799 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,346 residents have recovered. Active cases are at 799, up 8 from Wednesday.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, Kanawha County remained red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System. The system lists Kanawha County with a seven-day rolling average of 26.15 daily cases per 100,000 people. The county first moved into red Wednesday morning.

The KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will have drive-up testing events at the following days and times:

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV (free flu vaccines available)

Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 at More Excellent Life Way Church, 504 Virginia Street W (Five Corners) (free flu vaccines available)

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.