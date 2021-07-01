Kanawha County reports no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly 480 days

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is announcing a milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials say for the first time in almost 480 days, the KCHD is not reporting any new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases reported in the county since the pandemic began stands at 15,667.
The department says there are currently 60 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ County Alert System map, the county is in green with a positivity rate of 1.1% and an infection rate of 1.92%.
“This is amazing news,” said Dr. Sherri Young, KCHD executive director and health officer. “As a community, we came together to fight this pandemic. It shows vaccinations work.”
Young says she is encouraging anyone who has not received a COVID-19 vaccination to get vaccinated. The health department is also hosting a walk-in clinic on Friday, July 2, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the KCHD office at 108 Lee Street in Charleston.
