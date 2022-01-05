Kanawha County reports record number of 350 daily COVID-19 cases

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Department for Public Health says Kanawha County has reported a record-setting 350 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The new cases bring Kanawha County to 31,109 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Health officials say 25,828 of those cases are confirmed and 5,281 are probable.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the KCHD says the number is alarming, but that health officials are not surprised given how quickly the Omicron variant can spread.

Today in Kanawha County, we saw a record 350 new cases of COVID-19. This number is staggering and alarming, but does not come as a surprise, given the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” Young said. “Unified Health Command in Kanawha County is working tirelessly to fight this pandemic, but we cannot do it alone. We encourage the public to continue to be vigilant, wash your hands, mask up in crowded indoor settings and, please, get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. We will continue to offer daily testing and vaccinations at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department in addition to pop-up drive-through clinics throughout the county.”

The KCHD says the new cases bring the county to 1,479 currently active COVID-19 cases and no additional recoveries leave the number of Kanawha County residents recovered from the virus at 29,118.

Kanawha County has no newly reported deaths, and the county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 512.