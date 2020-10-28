Kanawha County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials say two more people have died due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old male and an 82-year-old female, bringing the county to 107 deaths related to the virus.

As of 4:30 p.m., Oct. 28, county health officials report 53 new COVID-19 cases. Kanawha County has reported 3,768 total cases since the pandemic began. 3,591 of those cases are confirmed and 177 are probable.

Kanawha County’s active cases are going back down, according to the KCHD, with 779 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Oct. 28, compared to Tuesday, Oct. 27, when the total rose to 821 active cases.

Health officials say 93 more people in the county have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Kanawha County to 2,882 recoveries.

The WV DHHR County Alert System map lists Kanawha County in green, with a current positivity rate of 2.89%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kanawha County has had the highest number of both cumulative COVID-19 cases and deaths, with nearly 1,500 more cases than Monongalia County which had 2,307 total cases reported as of 10 a.m. this morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and 62 more deaths than Logan County, which has confirmed 45 COVID-19 related deaths.

