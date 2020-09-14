Kanawha County reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 50 new cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials are reporting the COVID-19 related deaths of two more Kanawha County residents.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms 50 new cases of COVID-19. The county has reported 2,081 cases and 56 deaths since the pandemic began. The total includes 2,066 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases.

Health officials say there are 745 active cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County and 1,280 residents have recovered.

Kanawha County is listed as orange on West Virginia’s County Alert System, with a seven-day rolling average of 22.14 cases per 100,000 people.

Sunday, Sept. 13, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials said this was the highest single-day increase, with the exception of Sept. 2 where a reporting lag from a lab returning tests for a nursing home outbreak caused the cases to increase by 80. The increase Sunday brought Kanawha County to more than 2,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Kanawha County has the largest total of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, followed by Monongalia County in total cases and Logan County in the number of reported deaths.

