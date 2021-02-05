Kanawha County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say two more people in Kanahwa County have died in connection to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 52-year-old female and a 73-year-old female, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 239.

Health officials also reported 45 more cases of COVID-19 in the county. The county has now recorded 11,453 cases of the virus with 9,828 of those being confirmed and 1,625 being probable. Active cases in Kanawha County are at 1,383, and 9,831 residents have recovered.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, Kanawha County was listed as gold on the state’s County Alert System map with a positivity rate of 4.22%.