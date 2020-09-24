Kanawha County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting two additional deaths due to COVID-19.

County health officials confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 67 and 69, bringing the county’s total to 74 deaths.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, the KCHD reported 75 new cases of COVID-19. Kanawha County has reported 2,569 cases since the pandemic began, 2,537 of which are confirmed and 32 of which are probable. The total number of cases in the county includes 978 active cases, and 1,517 recoveries.

Health officials say the KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority along with the West Virginia National Guard, will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Shawnee Sports Complex on One Salango Way in Dunbar. Free flu vaccines will also be available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.