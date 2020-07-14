Kanawha County requests CARES funding for road repairs

Charleston WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission sent a letter to West Virginia Division of Transportation Secretary Byrd White requesting nearly one hundred secondary roads with varying concerns in the county be considered for the CARES Act emergency road funding program.

Commissioner Kent Carper said maintaining all roads is important for emergency services to reach everyone in the county.

“There is no such thing as a ‘secondary road.’ Well maintained roads are necessary for emergency services to reach the citizens of Kanawha County, and we have identified several roads that require the State’s immediate attention,” Carper said.

In 2019, the Kanawha County Office of Emergency Services conducted a thorough survey of the

roads in Kanawha County and provided a list of needed repairs to the state, according to the commission. The Office of Emergency Services recently conducted an additional review to update the repair request.

“I have serious concern about using federal CARES funding to patch potholes instead of helping

people,” said Commissioner Ben Salango. “But, if CARES funding is to be allocated in that manner,

it should go to repair roads in areas that provide the greatest benefit for citizens who need to access

testing and treatment.”

