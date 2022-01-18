Kanawha County residents share stories of extensive power outages

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Thousands of Kanawha County residents were still without power all day on Tuesday after Monday’s snowstorm.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the Elkview region. People we spoke with in this region say they’ve been without power since Sunday night, and still haven’t gotten a clear response on when power is supposed to come back on. Randy Young, a father of three, was traveling on a side by side to find propane and alternate heating sources to keep him and his family warm.

“It’s a long time with kids. Three kids under five and one of them is about three months old so it’s a long time to be without power. Be thankful. Be thankful that you’re sitting in the warm and you’re safe. The main thing is everybody’s safety,” says Young.

Lon Dittebrand, who also lives in Elkview says his phone battery was about to die. “That has been the biggest issue I think, and it’s an issue that happens frequently, is that you just can’t plan. We just don’t know. I think I would’ve zipped up in a hotel if I would’ve known it was going to be a couple of days.”

Appalachian Power says more than 1,100 workers are dedicated to the restoration in West Virginia, including 250 workers from Indiana and Michigan who arrived in advance of the storm.

Appalachian Power also anticipates having the majority of outages in Kanawha county restored by this evening, with the remainder restored by Wednesday evening.