Kanawha County road closed due to fatal vehicle crash

Two people have died in a single-vehicle crash in South Charleston.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have died in a single-vehicle crash in South Charleston.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, the crash happened around 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Spring Hill Drive and Country Club Boulevard.

The roadway is still closed at this time and is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time as the investigation into the crash continues.