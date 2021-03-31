Kanawha County scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission are opening a call center Thursday morning, April 1, to set appointments for its drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday, April 2.
The KCHD says the clinic is only for first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Friday’s clinic will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, according to the KCHD. There will also be drive-up COVID-19 testing available Friday. No appointments will be needed for testing.
Residents of Kanawha County 18 years and older can call 304-357-5157 between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday to make an appointment to get a vaccine at Friday’s clinic.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.