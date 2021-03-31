Kanawha County scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission are opening a call center Thursday morning, April 1, to set appointments for its drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday, April 2.

The KCHD says the clinic is only for first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Friday’s clinic will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, according to the KCHD. There will also be drive-up COVID-19 testing available Friday. No appointments will be needed for testing.

Residents of Kanawha County 18 years and older can call 304-357-5157 between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday to make an appointment to get a vaccine at Friday’s clinic.