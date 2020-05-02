Kanawha County School announce weekly feeding program schedule

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Schools’ five-day boxed feeding program will be delivered on the same schedule as last week.
Busses will leave at 10:30 a.m. on Monday for all areas expect Sissonville. Meals will be delivered to Sissonville on Tuesday.
Everything else will be the same as last week. School officials remind families to visit the COVID 19 article on the KCS website or check social media for reminders on how to find bus stops and for bus terminal contact information.
