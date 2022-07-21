KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County School Board has voted to approve new safety measures during Thursday’s meeting. The measures will now be on the ballot for voters to vote on in Nov.

The Board approved the excess levy as originally presented. They say they plan to use the millions of dollars from it to put new safety plans into action.

The plan will be to hire an additional 11 disguised and armed security officers, add weapon detectors to schools and man traps to prevent unwanted visitors from entering the schools.

A Kanawha County spokesperson says the levy proposal to voters will also include non-security related sections, like funding for HVACs, roof projects, facilities projects, staff and more.

They say the security measures are one of five sections of the excess levy.

Kanawha County School Board member Tracy White says the school system currently has 12 officers, but the additional safety measures will further safeguard schools that are currently not covered by current officers.