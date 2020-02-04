Kanawha County school bus drive pays it forward with “Fancy Bus Closet”

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – One bus driver in Kanawha County is turning an ordinary school bus into a fancy bus closet.

Kanawha County School Bus Driver Brittany Elkins has seen first hand the struggles of many students. Buying a dress for the prom was out of the question. That’s where the converted Fancy Buss Closet comes to the rescue. Elkins collects prom dresses and male dress clothes and distributes them free to students.

“When I was a senior in high school, I could not afford my own prom dress so the staff there helped me buy it. So I said I would do something like that one day. Here I am,” Elkins said.

The bus has more than 300 dresses to give out in time for the spring dances.

