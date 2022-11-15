UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022) – According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, low lighting and rain are believed to have been a factor in a crash between a Kanawha County school bus and a sedan.

A spokesperson for the KCSO says the school bus allegedly pulled out in front of the sedan.

Deputies and Kanawha County Schools say two students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Kanawha County Schools and deputies say the students were not injured, however, deputies say the students were taken to a medical facility to be checked out as a precautionary measure.

According to the KCSO, no one from the sedan was transported for medical treatment.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus in Jefferson.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the two-vehicle crash happened around 3:55 p.m. in the 6500 block of MacCorkle Avenue South West.

Kanawha County Schools says two students were on board, but no injuries are being reported from the bus. EMS is on scene to check on those involved as a precaution.

There is no word at this time if anyone in the other vehicle was injured in the crash.

WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you more updates as they become available.