Kanawha County school busses deliver meals to bus stops

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Monday was Kanawha County’s first day trying to get food to students while schools are closed. This message came from a district press release on Friday:
“Each of our eight high schools will serve as food prep sites for bagged lunches. Bagged lunches will be available at the high schools beginning at 10:30 a.m. each day and going until noon or 12:30. Buses will also transport bagged meals to each of the feeder elementary and middle schools. Bagged meals will be available at all feeder schools between 11 a.m. – noon. After Monday, we will be able to distribute a more precise schedule for elementary and middle schools. This program will begin on Monday, March 16. “Message from Kanawha County Schools
In addition to the pick-up locations, Kanawha County School busses are also delivering meals to their regular route bust stops.
Today they delivered free lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow. The bus drop-offs are set to continue and are scheduled to leave the high schools around 10:30 every day.
