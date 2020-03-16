Kanawha County school busses deliver meals to bus stops

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Monday was Kanawha County’s first day trying to get food to students while schools are closed. This message came from a district press release on Friday:

“Each of our eight high schools will serve as food prep sites for bagged lunches. Bagged lunches will be available at the high schools beginning at 10:30 a.m. each day and going until noon or 12:30. Buses will also transport bagged meals to each of the feeder elementary and middle schools. Bagged meals will be available at all feeder schools between 11 a.m. – noon. After Monday, we will be able to distribute a more precise schedule for elementary and middle schools. This program will begin on Monday, March 16. “ Message from Kanawha County Schools

In addition to the pick-up locations, Kanawha County School busses are also delivering meals to their regular route bust stops.

Today they delivered free lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow. The bus drop-offs are set to continue and are scheduled to leave the high schools around 10:30 every day.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories