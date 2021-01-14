Kanawha County school employees vaccinated before returning to classrooms

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Approximately 1,600 Kanawha County School employees received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday as the county is just days away from returning to the classroom.

This round of vaccinations includes all school employees – teachers, cooks, drivers, aides, counselors, etc.

This comes as educators urged the Kanawha County Board of Education to stay remote until all teachers receive both doses of the vaccine. Although that motion was shut down by the state, teachers are relieved to at least receive the first dose.

Liz Barefield, a teacher at Elkview Middle School, was one of the 1,600 employees to receive their first dose of the vaccine on Thursday.

“I think I feel a little more protected. Our school has done an excellent job of making sure we have everything we need to keep our teachers and our students safe, prepared, and able to interact. I feel like this gives us an extra layer of protection,” said Barefield.

Those who weren’t vaccinated today are expected to receive the vaccine next week. A majority of Kanawha County School employees will be fully vaccinated with both doses by the first week of February.