Kanawha County School to restart feeding program

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools announced today their plans to restart its feeding program, with changes to the delivery schedule.

Meals will be delivered one day per week with multiple days worth of bagged meals being delivered.

This week’s delivery day will be held Wednesday. School officials plan to deliver three days worth of meals on that day.

All meals will be delivered at bus stops as they did last week.

Beginning next week, school officials plan to deliver a five-day supply of bagged meals every Monday at the bus stops.

School officials will provide updates as they become available.

