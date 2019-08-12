Kanawha County school welcomes students back in style

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Montrose Elementary School welcomed its students on the first day of school in style with a DJ, balloons, and signs. Parents and faculty do this every year to ease the nerves and get kids excited.

Principal Julie Hedge said, “We are dancing and we are celebrating and this is a strategy — no tears for us and we’re excited for the new year!”

Parents help decorate the front of the school last night. Three large signs staked into the ground read “Welcome back to Montrose Elementary School.”

“Our family and our community did all the decorations here and our teacher is even being the DJ so we’re all working together and we can’t wait for this year, it’s going to be exciting and we are on it today,” said Hedge.

What better way to kick off another school year than a party!

This is also a reminder that with schools across the region starting classes this week, watch out for school zones and school buses on the roads.