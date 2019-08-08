Kanawha County Schools adds variety to its cafeterias

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools is expanding the menu for this upcoming school year.

“The keyword for this school year is ‘variety,'” said Diane Miller, KCS Child Nutrition Director.

Over 250 county cooks met this morning for the second annual KCS Nutrition Culinary Workshop that is designed to teach new culinary concepts such as new recipes, preparation, and menu organization.

Most meals will be prepared from scratch and will steer away from processed foods.

“The hard part is, everyone is gearing up to go back to school and they want to prepare kitchens, but I want to prepare them so they can use what they learned today to start on the right foot come Monday morning,” said Miller.

The workshop is also incorporating locally-grown, fresh produce into the recipes to support local farms and provide students with options free of preservatives.

There are 68 schools in Kanawha County and the workshop offers new recipes that will rotate into the menu every five weeks to find out what students like and dislike.

Organizers say that the bottom line is that students finally have healthy, well-balanced options to choose from. They didn’t have this luxury before.

“Variety is the spice of life. If they have variety, they’re never going to come through that lunch line and not feel like they got to chose what they want. They’re going to be nourished, they’re going to be ready to face that day and the challenges that come with everyday living,” said Miller.

Kanawha County Schools begin classes this Monday, August 12, 2019.