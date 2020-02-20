Kanawha County Schools allow people to “test drive” school buses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ever wonder what it’s like to drive a school bus? Today Kanawha County Schools were allowing people to come out and “test drive” the buses, in hopes that they can get people to apply to be a school bus driver.

The trasnportation of students to and from school is a critical element of the educational process in West Virginia. More than eighty-five percent of West Virginia’s students ride a school bus each school day.

Bding the person having direct responsibilty for transporting students requires excellent driving skills, good health and physical condition, an understanding of child psycology and a dedication to the task that is, at times, above and beyond what is asked of the aver school employee.

Facts about Kanawha County School Bus Drivers:

  • Pay rate is $122.62 daily
  • Health, dental and vision insurance when you become a full time employee
  • Paid holidays when you become a full time employee

To apply head over to www.kcs.kana.k12.wv.us

