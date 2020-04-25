Kanawha County Schools announce feeding program schedule

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Schools announced its five-day boxed feeding program will continue on the same scheduled days as last week with both days’ buses leaving at 10:30 a.m.

All areas, except for Sissonville, will be delivered on Monday, April 27. Sissonville meals will be delivered on Tuesday, April 28.

