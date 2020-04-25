KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Schools announced its five-day boxed feeding program will continue on the same scheduled days as last week with both days’ buses leaving at 10:30 a.m.
All areas, except for Sissonville, will be delivered on Monday, April 27. Sissonville meals will be delivered on Tuesday, April 28.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Kansas farmer gives New York governor N95 mask to protect front-line healthcare worker
- The first ever YouTube video was uploaded 15 years ago
- Almost 100-year-old British vet tops UK music chart for charity
- Toyota to ‘gradually resume’ North American manufacturing
- Debtors should be wary of keeping coronavirus stimulus money in the bank, economist says
- Nacho the penguin visits otters at Oregon Zoo
- Kanawha County Schools announce feeding program schedule
- Nintendo reveals breach of 160k accounts
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: State confirms 33rd COVID-19 related death
- UPDATE: Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County confirms 155 COVID-19 cases, four deaths