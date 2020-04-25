Kanawha County Schools announce feeding program schedule

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Schools announced its five-day boxed feeding program will continue on the same scheduled days as last week with both days’ buses leaving at 10:30 a.m.

All areas, except for Sissonville, will be delivered on Monday, April 27. Sissonville meals will be delivered on Tuesday, April 28.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories