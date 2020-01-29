Kanawha County Schools announces new superintendent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools has announced that Dr. Tom Williams will be the next superintendent following the retirement of the current superintendent, Dr. Ron Duerring, in June.

The Kanawha County School board voted to name Williams, the current deputy superintendent, to fill the position for a one-year period after a 3-2 vote. The motion was made by board member Jim Crawford.

Dr. Williams has been deputy superintendent for six years. Before that, he served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Kanawha County. He also served as principal of St. Albans High School for ten years and as a teacher there for seven years, among other positions in the system. In total, Williams has been an employee of Kanawha County Schools for 35 years.

Dr. Duerring announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year earlier this month.