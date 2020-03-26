Kanawha County Schools cancels proms

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools says it is canceling all eight high school proms in the county due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a tweet from the school district, proms had been scheduled to begin on April 18th.

“We are sorry to have to make this announcement. Thank you for your continued support and patience,” the Kanawha County School District says.

