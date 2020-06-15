Kanawha County Schools graduations to go on at Laidley Field

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools says the county’s graduations will take place at Laidley Field.

The graduations will be voluntary, according to Kanawha County Schools, and those attending graduation events are asked to follow safety guidelines including:

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

Utilize the entire south side of the bleachers to practice proper social distancing.

Kanawha County Schools encourages only immediate family members attend.

The school system asks people not to gather on Laidley Field property before or after ceremonies.

Graduation ceremonies will take place at the following times and dates.

Herbert Hoover High School – 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23

Capital High School – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23

George Washington High School – 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24

St. Albans High School – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June, 24

Sissonville High School – 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25

Riverside High School – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25

Nitro High School – 10 a.m. Friday, June 26

South Charleston High School – 7 p.m. Friday, June 26

These events will continue unless extreme weather conditions such as lightning, high winds or a tornado arise, according to the school system. The ceremonies will go on through rain. Saturday, June 27, will be the make-up date in the case of extreme weather.

