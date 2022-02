KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Due to decreasing COVID-19 cases, masks are no longer required for staff and students in Kanawha County schools.

Kanawha County Schools say on their website that masks will no longer be required in buildings and on the bus.

They say the decision was made due to Kanawha County and KCS positive COVID-19 cases are going down.

Masks will still be available for anyone who wants to continue wearing them.

Reporting on positive COVID-19 cases will continue.