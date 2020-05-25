Kanawha County Schools plans drive-thru trade-in for district-issued devices

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools is implementing a drive-thru Touchless Trade-in™ for district-issued iPads being used at home by students in grades 5-12.

The school district says the program is the first of its kind in the country and lets the students return their district-issued devices in exchange for new devices, while ensuring proper social distancing protocols and eliminating the need for school personnel to handle the used devices.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district planned to refresh these devices at the end of the school year. Second Life Mac, a national sellback partner, is buying the used devices from Kanawha County Schools and devised Touchless Trade-in™ in response to COVID-19 concerns, according to the school district.

The school district has scheduled three drive-thru events at the following locations for the trade-in:

Sissonville High School parking lot: Tuesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nitro High School parking lot: Wednesday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

George Washington High School parking lot: Thursday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kanawha County students will receive a unique QR code that identifies the student and their device. When they drive up on the day of the trade-in, they will show the QR code which will be scanned by someone wearing personal protective equipment. The student’s name will be checked off a master list and the student will place the old device in a box before picking up a new one, the school district says.

Kanawha County Schools says when the box of used devices is full, a Second Life Mac representative will seal it and send it back to the company’s warehouse, where they will sanitize all devices, remove the data and refurbish and resell the devices.

