Kanawha County Schools, police looking for middle school break-in suspects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools is asking for help identifying two individuals who are believed to have allegedly broken into East Bank Middle School.

Kanawha County Schools and local law enforcement are seeking information on the men depicted in photos from their surveillance system. The school district says they believe the men broke into East Bank Middle School and allegedly stole several items including a laptop computer and four digital cameras.

Anyone who recognizes one or both of these men is asked to leave a tip on the Kanawha County Schools anonymous tipline or email kcscrimereport@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.

