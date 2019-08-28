Kanawha County Schools: Possible attempt to entice student into minivan reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools says that a possible attempt to entice a student after hours into a gray minivan in the Montrose Drive area has been reported on Tuesday, August 28, 2019. KCS says the incident was submitted through their suspicious activity reporting system.

According to KCS, the occupants of the vehicle were reported to be a white male and female, 50 to 60-years-old, with black/gray hair. If you have any information, you are asked to report it via the Kanawha County Schools tip line.

KCS urges parents to remind students to be vigilant on their way to and from school. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.