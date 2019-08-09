Kanawha County Schools prepare for the new year with security plan

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – While Kanawha County Schools get ready to start classes on Monday, they feel more than prepared with their safety plan.

“I’m glad that we are prepared. I’m glad that we don’t sit back and think it’s not going to happen to us, we’re prepared, our kids are prepared and our community,” says Malden Elementary School Principal Julie Sayre.

All next week there will be a heavy law enforcement presence in school zones to remind drivers of traffic changes. You can also expect deputies to be randomly patrolling different schools through the year, patrolling halls, and talking to teachers about concerns they might have.

If you have any concerns or see something suspicious or criminal you can submit a tip to their online tipline.