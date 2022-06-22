KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools’ says a total of just over 6 million free school meals were provided to students in the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials say that number breaks down into 3,593,174 free lunches and 2,422,326 free breakfasts throughout the school year. KCS says making sure all students have a nutritious meal is important to their education.

“We know that students’ bellies must be full in order to learn,” KCS officials said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to our incredible KCS cooks and Child Nutrition staff for making this possible.”

KCS says their efforts to make sure students in need have access to nutritious meals will continue throughout the summer. Earlier this month, Kanawha County Schools told WOWK 13 News that as grocery prices go up and kids are eating more meals at home now that school is out for the year, the KCS’s feeding programs are seeing an increase in need.

According to KCS, there are 33 locations available from June to August for students 18 years old or younger to get a healthy, free meal throughout the summer. KCS officials say the meals must be eaten on-site.

The list of locations includes: