KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools’ says a total of just over 6 million free school meals were provided to students in the 2021-2022 school year.
Officials say that number breaks down into 3,593,174 free lunches and 2,422,326 free breakfasts throughout the school year. KCS says making sure all students have a nutritious meal is important to their education.
“We know that students’ bellies must be full in order to learn,” KCS officials said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to our incredible KCS cooks and Child Nutrition staff for making this possible.”
KCS says their efforts to make sure students in need have access to nutritious meals will continue throughout the summer. Earlier this month, Kanawha County Schools told WOWK 13 News that as grocery prices go up and kids are eating more meals at home now that school is out for the year, the KCS’s feeding programs are seeing an increase in need.
According to KCS, there are 33 locations available from June to August for students 18 years old or younger to get a healthy, free meal throughout the summer. KCS officials say the meals must be eaten on-site.
The list of locations includes:
- Central Elementary
- 900 Helene Street, St. Albans
- June 1 – Aug. 12, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Elk Elementary
- 3320 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston
- June 1- Aug 12, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:00-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:00-12:00pm
- Flinn Elementary
- 2006 McClure Parkway, Charleston
- June 1- Aug 12, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Kanawha Valley Enrichment Center
- 261 Staunton Ave., Charleston
- June 1- Aug 12, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Damous Center
- 218 D. Street, Charleston
- June 1- Aug 12, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Overbrook Elementary
- 218 Oakwood Rd., Charleston
- June 1- Aug 12, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- William C Raglin Head Start Center
- 142 Marshall Ave., Dunbar
- June 6-June 30,2022
- Monday-Thursday only
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Alban Elementary
- 2030 Harrison Ave., St. Albans
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Marmet Elementary
- 408 94th St., Marmet
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Bridgeview Elementary
- 5100 Ohio St., South Charleston
- June 6-June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary
- 100 Florida St., Charleston
- June 6-June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Midland Trail Elementary
- 200 Ferry St., Diamond
- June 6-June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Pinch Elementary
- 300 South Pinch Rd., Elkview
- June 6-June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30- 12:00pm
- Point Harmony Elementary
- 5312 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes
- June 6-June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Sissonville Elementary
- 8324 Sissonville Dr., Charleston
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Weberwood Elementary
- 732 Gordon Rd., South Charleston
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- DuPont Middle School
- 1 Panther Way, Belle
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am
- Lunch: 11:30- 12:00pm
- Dunbar Middle School
- 325 27th St., Dunbar
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- July 11- July 15, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:00-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:00-12:00pm
- Ben Franklin Career Center
- 500 28th St., Dunbar
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- George Washington High School
- 1522 Tennis Club Rd., Charleston
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Monday- Thursday only
- Capital High School
- 1500 Greenbrier St., Charleston
- June 6-June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Monday- Thursday only
- July 18-July 22, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:00-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:00-12:00pm
- Nitro High School
- 1300 Park Ave., Nitro
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:00-9:00 am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00 pm
- Monday- Thursday only
- Herbert Hoover High School
- 5096 Elk River Rd., Elkview
- June 6-June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Monday- Thursday only
- Sissonville High School
- 6100 Sissonville Dr., Charleston
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Monday- Thursday only
- South Charleston High School
- 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Monday- Thursday only
- Saint Albans High School
- 2100 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Monday- Thursday only
- Riverside High School
- 1 Warrior Way, Belle
- June 6- June 30, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
- Monday- Thursday only
- Aug 1- Aug 12, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:00-12:00pm
- East Bank Middle School
- 1st Ave & Brannon St., East Bank
- July 25-29, 2022 & August 1-5, 2022
- Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
- Lunch: 11:00-11:30 a.m.