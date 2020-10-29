Kanawha County Schools receives $25,000 in iPad donations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Students in Kanawha County Schools will now have increased access to virtual learning opportunities thanks to a donation of $25,000 worth of iPads.

The iPads were donated to Kanawha County Schools through Suddenlink. The company says the goal is to increase access to virtual classroom opportunities, connectivity and online curriculum.

“Additional iPads means additional opportunity for many of our families,” said Dr. Tom Williams, superintendent of Kanawha County Schools. “While we are getting very close to 1-to-1 across our district, this donation will help us grow closer to achieving that goal. We thank Suddenlink for this donation and thank all of our community partners who’ve stepped up to support our school system this year.”

Suddenlink says its parent company, Altice USA, contributed a total of $1 million, impacting 30 school districts as part of its COVID-19 response initiative to support local communities working to recover from the pandemic’s impact.

“At Suddenlink, we are proud to support the communities we serve and their school districts, who play a critical role in helping to develop the innovators and technologists of tomorrow,” said Bob Lillie, Regional Vice President of Suddenlink.

The company says it hopes the contribution will help students and schools continue learning in the virtual environment.

