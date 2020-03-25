Kanawha County Schools resumes bag lunch deliveries after being temporarily suspended

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Students received three days’ worth of meals Wednesday morning after a couple days of nothing.

The district stopped bagged lunch deliveries on Monday for the safety of employees and volunteers. According to Bridge Elementary Principal Vanessa Brown, the temporary suspension was beneficial.

“I think halting for a couple days was smart so we could get things together. Now, we have a process by which our children will get fed and won’t be at the risk of anyone else,” explained Brown.

Although it was for safety reasons, it created uncertainty throughout the county as to how – or if – students would continue to receive meals. Kanawha County Schools said they were following Governor Jim Justice’s directions, but a spokesperson from the Governor’s office said otherwise.

“I was disappointed,” said Kanawha County bus driver David Brinckman, “It was kind of heartwarming to do this for the community. It’s just like today, we didn’t have to come in but we’re here. And we’re going to do it again.”

With the new system, every Monday students will receive five days’ worth of meals for the week. Employees and volunteers are working tirelessly to make sure that happens.

“We are full of heroes. One of the unsung heroes in all of this are the cooks because they’ve been coming out every single day packing things, getting things ready, unloading trucks, and to their own family risk. They’re coming in contact with other people so thankfully we have people who are willing to come and take care of all these children.” said Brown.

If you have a need that is not being met during school closure, Kanawha County Schools suggests calling your school, district office, or 211 for the United Way helpline.

