Kanawha County Schools Superintendent announces retirement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools announced in a Facebook post this afternoon that Superintendent Dr. Ron Duerring will be retiring.

“I wanted to take a moment to tell you that this evening I will formally present my notice of retirement to our Board of Education, effective June 30, 2020. For the past 45 years, I’ve been honored to work for Kanawha County Schools (22 years as superintendent), and dedicate my professional life to our students, families and communities. It is time for me to dedicate myself to time spent with family and as a grandfather. Over the next few months, our KCS Board Members will proceed with a process to name a new superintendent. I am confident in their ability to execute this task. They will provide updates as appropriate throughout the process. I look forward to the continued success of Kanawha County Schools.” Superintendent Dr. Ron Duerring

According to the Kanawha County Schools website, Duerring first began working for Kanawha County Schools as a teacher at Spring Hill Elementary in 1975, and then served as a consultant, principal, and assistant superintendent before becoming superintendent in 1998. He has has been named the Kanawha County PTA Council’s Principal of the Year in 1996 and Superintendent of the Year in 2000 by the West Virginia Music Educator Association. When Dr. Duerring served as Principal at Grandview Elementary, Grandview was selected by the WV State Department of Education as a Blue Ribbon School. He recently was awarded membership into the International Who’s Who of Professionals.

