Kanawha County Schools’ “support bus” provides mobile mental health aide

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – While West Virginia lawmakers are working to pass legislation making trauma training practices mandatory in all West Virginia Schools, Kanawha County continues to roll out new approaches of their own to support students’ mental health.

Their new “support bus” has been running since the fall and serves all 42 Kanawha County Elementary Schools. A mobile approach to mental health in the school system.

“Our students are in crisis right now and they just need help and support,” says Kanawha County’s Elementary Schools’ behavioral and mental health coordinator, Libby Bird. She goes on to say, “there is so much trauma these kids go through and deal with on a daily basis more than I can fathom as an adult.”

Since the opioid crisis devastated the state, one of the support bus counselors, Diana Thaxton, says she has seen a greater need for mental health support in the school system. “Just in the last 5 – 6 six years when the heroin addiction took off I mean that’s when I really saw the biggest jump…when you’re living in trauma you’re in constant fight or flight phase…and you are not going to be able to pay attention at school,” Thaxton says.

When the bus arrives at each school the recommended students climb aboard and talk, play and color with staff on board. They lead the conversations and it gives them time to be in a safe and supported environment.

“The kids love coming out here they think it’s fun it’s cool some kids ask if we sleep on here and if we cook on here, and sadly this is nicer than a lot of the kids’ homes,” says Thaxton.

Elizabeth Arco is the support bus psychologist and says as a Kanawha County Schools Alumnus, herself, she hopes she can make a small difference in the students’ days, “what I really hope for is that the students know that no matter what they are carrying around with them or what the issue is is that there are people that care for them and are willing to listen to them.”

Butch Wise was selected to drive the rig, he has been a Kanawha County School bus driver for years. Wise says he loves his new role and that his interactions with students count and hopefully make a difference, “this right here is kids that really need help…hopefully, the little I do just playing with them up here after they talk to them playing tic-tac-toe, we’ll draw, one day we even did a little chicken dance they laugh and loosen up and are better able to communicate and get their anxieties out,” says Wise.