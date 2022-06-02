CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Grocery bills are on the rise, and some parents are struggling to make ends meet.

Since school is out, kids are eating more meals at home. At the same time, Kanawha County Schools’ feeding programs are seeing an increase in need.

Lynette Case is a Child Nutrition Coordinator and a parent of two elementary students. She understands the struggles parents are facing this summer.

“The cost will go up whenever you are used to your child being fed breakfast and lunch during the regular school year,” Case said, about the family food budget in the summer months. “I’ve already seen posts on Facebook about ‘my grocery bill has already gone up in one week.'”

As she greets students at one of Kanawha County’s 33 summer feeding locations, Case tries to also encourage kids to try new things.

“This is a really good opportunity for parents to get some help with providing healthy meals,” she said.

Many of the foods served for breakfast and lunch were grown locally. Kids have colorful and nutritious options as they would see during the regular school year. The free meals are provided to students 18 years old and under from June to August.

“That’s what we do, that’s what we enjoy doing, and that’s what we feel is our mission,” said Diane Miller, Director of Child Nutrition for Kanawha County Schools. “We want to feed them as much as they possibly would like to come to our centers and enjoy.”

The meals must be consumed on-site. Click here for a full list of locations and the times when meals are served.