Kanawha County sets record on daily COVID-19 case count for second day in a row

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Department for Public Health says Kanawha County has reported a record-setting daily number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the second consecutive day. Today’s 789 new COVID-19 cases are up more than 430 cases from Wednesday’s record-setting number of 350 new cases.

The new cases bring Kanawha County to 31,898 total cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Health officials say 26,504 of those cases are confirmed and 5,394 are probable.

Health officials say two more residents of Kanawha County have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total number to 514 deaths. The KCHD confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old female and a 47-year-old male who were both unvaccinated.

The KCHD says the new cases bring the county to 2,199 currently active COVID-19 cases. Health officials say 67 more Kanawha County residents recovered from the virus bringing the number to 29,185.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the KCHD, is urging residents to follow guidelines and get vaccinated against COVID-19 to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“For the second day in a row, we saw a staggering and record-breaking daily case count of 789 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County. This eye-popping number continues to grow and there, quite frankly, does not seem to be an end in sight. The Omicron variant is highly contagious, and thus, I encourage everyone to be extra vigilant in protecting yourselves and others,” Young said. “For the last 675 days, Unified Health Command in Kanawha County has worked tirelessly to fight this pandemic. We continue to encourage the public to wash your hands, mask up in crowded indoor settings and please, get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will continue to offer daily testing and vaccination services at the health department.”

Young also says the KCHD will be offering pop-up drive-through clinics throughout the county, including one this Saturday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Coonskin Park.