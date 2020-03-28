Kanawha County Sheriff investigates fatal Sissonville crash

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – At approximately 1:24 a.m. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority dispatched to Sissonville for a fatal crash.

Police arrested the driver, Dakota Z. Miller, 20, of Charleston, for felony driving under the influence causing death. Police say Miller’s blood alcohol content was 43% when a sample was later taken.

According to police, as a pickup containing at least six occupants drove toward I-77 on Second Creek. One passenger sat in the pickup’s passenger-side window, holding onto the roof with his legs inside the vehicle. Police say the truck went right off the roadway and a tree struck the passenger killing him.

Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories