Kanawha County Sheriff looking for missing teen

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing/runaway juvenile from Cross Lanes.

Marisa Whitney, 16, stayed with a friend Sunday night and was last seen March 8, 2020, around 11 p.m. She left that friend’s residence overnight.

She was last heard from yesterday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. through a messaging app and was possibly in Putnam County. However, she has not yet been found.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 304-357-0169, send officials a message through their Facebook page, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously message them through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

