Kanawha County Sheriff reminds residents to stay vigilant

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford reminds residents to stay vigilant against those who would take advantage of others in this uncertain time.

Rutherford says Kanawha County saw two armed robberies over the past few days and tonight, police investigate a shooting in the Cross Lanes area. While he says officials can’t release details at this time, he does say this activity will not be tolerated.

” … we can stress to all the importance of being vigilant during our current situation,” he says. “We encourage everyone to be as vigilant as they are kind.”

Rutherford says, while this pandemic affects everyone’s way of living, he recommends residents remember two things:

“It is good to take care of one another and help when you’re able to do so safely and following health department guidelines,” he says.

Also, Rutherford says residents should “keep (their) guard up for someone who may try to take advantage of the changes and make you a victim.”

More details on tonight’s shooting will be released Wednesday, March 31.

