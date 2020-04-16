Kanawha County Sheriff searching for alleged theft suspect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect seen on a doorbell camera stealing a small, Razor brand electric bike belonging to a child.
Police say the suspect also allegedly left with tools, clothes, and a laptop stolen from an outbuilding.
The incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday, April 16, in the 5000 block of Big Tyler Road. Police say the suspect left on foot and was carrying several boxes and bags as he pushed the bike.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message them on Facebook, or anonymously message them through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.
